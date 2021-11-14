Analysts Anticipate TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.00 Million

Analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) will post $36.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $37.00 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full-year sales of $146.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.40 million to $148.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $199.75 million, with estimates ranging from $198.00 million to $201.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

In related news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 451,113 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $3,691,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

