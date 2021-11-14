Analysts Anticipate TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.28). TransAct Technologies posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TACT. TheStreet downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TACT stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.51 million, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.92. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

