Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCBK stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,955. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

