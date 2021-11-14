Analysts Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.26 Million

Brokerages predict that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will post $18.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the highest is $19.00 million. Veru reported sales of $11.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $68.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $82.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $87.22 million, with estimates ranging from $78.57 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VERU. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter valued at $32,325,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Veru by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,342 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,578,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Veru by 339.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 801,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Veru by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,127,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 427,509 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERU stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $776.94 million, a PE ratio of -972.03 and a beta of 0.50. Veru has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $24.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.