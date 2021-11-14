Analysts Expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to report sales of $218.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.00 million and the lowest is $218.43 million. BOX posted sales of $196.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $858.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $857.72 million to $860.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $953.66 million, with estimates ranging from $935.60 million to $965.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:BOX opened at $25.95 on Friday. BOX has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.82 and a beta of 1.29.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,182,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,904,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,538 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in BOX during the third quarter valued at about $4,978,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BOX by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BOX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,186,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,235,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

