Analysts Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report sales of $20.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.90 million and the highest is $20.50 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $19.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $85.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $81.47 million, with estimates ranging from $80.20 million to $82.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $257.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

