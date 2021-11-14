Analysts Expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.61 Million

Brokerages expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to report $177.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.00 million and the highest is $177.93 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $132.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $707.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $706.51 million to $707.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $861.05 million, with estimates ranging from $847.57 million to $876.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.48.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total transaction of $83,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,854 shares of company stock worth $39,882,052 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 195.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $215.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.43.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

