Analysts Expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. Enerpac Tool Group reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE EPAC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. 112,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,285. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.46. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

