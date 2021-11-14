Analysts Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.05 Million

Analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to post sales of $56.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $58.00 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $48.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $246.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $249.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $272.65 million, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $273.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price target on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $712.53 million, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

