Analysts Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Will Post Earnings of -$1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will report ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.87). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($6.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($4.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KOD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.46.

NASDAQ:KOD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.33. 264,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,440. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $171.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.50. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $635,508.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,417.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 266,930 shares of company stock valued at $24,617,976 and have sold 21,726 shares valued at $2,207,583. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

