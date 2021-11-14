Analysts Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Announce $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.06. Matador Resources posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $6.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 57.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,598 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 24.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 135.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after purchasing an additional 868,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 335.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 711,708 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 4.41. Matador Resources has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $47.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

