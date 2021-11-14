Analysts Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Post $1.12 EPS

Brokerages expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.19. Matador Resources posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 314.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $6.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

Matador Resources stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 4.41. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $47.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,548,000 after acquiring an additional 148,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Matador Resources by 57.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,003,000 after buying an additional 2,158,598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Matador Resources by 24.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after buying an additional 894,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 12.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,146,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after buying an additional 235,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

