Analysts Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Terreno Realty reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

TRNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 276,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,125. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

