Analysts Expect Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) will announce $66.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vintage Wine Estates’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will report full year sales of $274.90 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $319.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vintage Wine Estates.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VWE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 14.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VWE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth $167,499,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,222,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,113,000 after buying an additional 298,429 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth $14,632,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth $9,833,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth $8,950,000.

NASDAQ:VWE opened at 11.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52-week low of 8.88 and a 52-week high of 13.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 10.45.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

