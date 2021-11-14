Analysts Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to post $46.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.70 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $71.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $195.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.11 million to $208.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $209.04 million, with estimates ranging from $198.17 million to $220.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on WRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

WRE opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.71%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

