Analysts Expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.78 Million

Analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce sales of $28.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Zogenix reported sales of $8.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $83.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.08 million to $94.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $177.26 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $223.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The company had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

ZGNX opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $867.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

