Analyzing Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Boxlight and Zovio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Boxlight presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 238.54%. Zovio has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 278.79%. Given Zovio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than Boxlight.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -8.80% -11.73% -3.81% Zovio -25.21% -15.05% -4.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boxlight and Zovio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $54.89 million 2.09 -$16.15 million ($0.29) -6.62 Zovio $397.12 million 0.14 -$48.95 million ($2.32) -0.71

Boxlight has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zovio. Boxlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zovio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Zovio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Boxlight has a beta of 3.52, suggesting that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boxlight beats Zovio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands. The firm provides features and specifications like using pens or fingers as a mouse which allows teacher, moderator or student to write or draw images displayed on the surface. Its customers include schools including K-12 and higher education, enterprise for training purposes, government and healthcare. The company was founded by Herbert Myers and Sloan Myers in 1985 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S. Clark in May 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

