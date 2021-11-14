Analyzing Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daimler and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daimler $176.25 billion N/A $4.14 billion $15.49 6.50 Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Daimler has higher revenue and earnings than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Daimler and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daimler 0 1 14 0 2.93 Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00

Daimler currently has a consensus price target of $93.38, suggesting a potential downside of 7.19%. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.58%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Daimler.

Profitability

This table compares Daimler and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daimler 8.57% 20.08% 4.65% Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -47.90% -15.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Daimler has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electric Last Mile Solutions has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daimler beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand. The Daimler Trucks distributes its trucks under the brand names Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, FUSO, Western Star, and BharatBenz. The Mercedes-Benz Vans segment manufactures commercial vans such as Sprinter large van, the Vito mid-size van, and the Mecedez-Benz Citan urban delivery van. The Daimler Buses segment trades city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands. The Daimler Mobility segment consists of tailored financing and leasing packages for customers and dealers. It also provides services such as insurance, fleet management, investment products, and credit cards. The company was founded by Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

