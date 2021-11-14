Analyzing George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) & Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for George Weston and Sendas Distribuidora, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score George Weston 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 0 0 N/A

George Weston presently has a consensus target price of $147.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.18%. Given George Weston’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe George Weston is more favorable than Sendas Distribuidora.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of George Weston shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares George Weston and Sendas Distribuidora’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio George Weston $40.84 billion 0.40 $718.88 million $3.16 35.05 Sendas Distribuidora $6.99 billion 0.55 $271.21 million N/A N/A

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Sendas Distribuidora.

Profitability

This table compares George Weston and Sendas Distribuidora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets George Weston 1.18% 9.15% 2.54% Sendas Distribuidora N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

George Weston pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. George Weston pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

George Weston beats Sendas Distribuidora on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About George Weston

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services. The Choice Properties segment pertains to Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Weston foods segment produces baked goods. The company was founded by George Weston in 1882 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

