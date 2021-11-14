Analyzing iHuman (IH) and The Competition

iHuman (NYSE: IH) is one of 68 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare iHuman to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for iHuman and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00 iHuman Competitors 338 1181 1446 39 2.39

iHuman currently has a consensus target price of $26.10, suggesting a potential upside of 477.43%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 93.74%. Given iHuman’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe iHuman is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman -4.90% -7.88% -3.92% iHuman Competitors -1.30% -37.86% 4.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iHuman and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $81.52 million -$5.74 million -41.09 iHuman Competitors $486.41 million -$10.90 million -21.31

iHuman’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than iHuman. iHuman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iHuman rivals beat iHuman on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

