Analyzing Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) and Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) and Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Snap One and Mercury Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap One 0 1 10 0 2.91 Mercury Systems 1 7 1 0 2.00

Snap One currently has a consensus price target of $23.70, indicating a potential upside of 4.87%. Mercury Systems has a consensus price target of $66.30, indicating a potential upside of 28.49%. Given Mercury Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mercury Systems is more favorable than Snap One.

Profitability

This table compares Snap One and Mercury Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap One N/A N/A N/A Mercury Systems 4.15% 7.09% 5.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Snap One and Mercury Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap One $814.11 million 2.11 -$24.88 million N/A N/A Mercury Systems $924.00 million 3.18 $62.04 million $0.70 73.72

Mercury Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Snap One.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Mercury Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Mercury Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mercury Systems beats Snap One on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc. is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly. The Modules and Sub-Assemblies category includes combinations of multiple functional technology elements and components that work together to perform multiple functions, but are resident on or within a single board or housing. The Integrated Subsystems category covers multiple modules and sub-assemblies combined with a backplane or similar functional element and software to enable a solution. The company was founded on July 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

