Analyzing Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Personalis alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Personalis and Viridian Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis 0 3 5 0 2.63 Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Personalis presently has a consensus target price of $33.78, indicating a potential upside of 83.67%. Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 101.49%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Personalis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of Personalis shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Personalis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Personalis has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Personalis and Viridian Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis $78.65 million 10.47 -$41.28 million ($1.37) -13.42 Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 396.96 -$110.71 million ($29.44) -0.65

Personalis has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Personalis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viridian Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Personalis and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis -68.68% -19.34% -16.32% Viridian Therapeutics -5,037.78% N/A -48.09%

Summary

Personalis beats Viridian Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc. engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.