Analyzing Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) & Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Transphorm shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Transphorm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67 Transphorm $11.37 million 28.95 -$13.33 million ($0.32) -24.69

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transphorm has a beta of -2.71, suggesting that its share price is 371% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Transphorm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00

Semiconductor Manufacturing International currently has a consensus price target of $23.04, indicating a potential upside of 64.57%. Transphorm has a consensus price target of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 37.13%. Given Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Semiconductor Manufacturing International is more favorable than Transphorm.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62% Transphorm -65.20% N/A -69.46%

Summary

Semiconductor Manufacturing International beats Transphorm on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

