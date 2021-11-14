AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 18,038 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of AngioDynamics worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,525,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,515,000 after buying an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,457,000 after buying an additional 170,480 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,147,000 after buying an additional 661,657 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,078,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,258,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,659,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,242 shares of company stock valued at $724,575 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANGO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

