Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ANGN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 96,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,906. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. Angion Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Angion Biomedica stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of Angion Biomedica worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Angion Biomedica from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Angion Biomedica from $38.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

