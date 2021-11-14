Anoncoin (ANC) Market Cap Hits $133,719.37

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a market cap of $133,719.37 and $9.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

