Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,543 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.33% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 913.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,884,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514,818 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,727,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,166,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,082 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,066,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,494,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

AIV opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 1.04. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $8.10.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

In related news, Director Terry Considine purchased 138,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $970,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 514,587 shares of company stock worth $3,482,463. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

