apM Coin Reaches Market Cap of $11.67 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. apM Coin has a market cap of $11.67 million and $137,092.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

apM Coin Profile

APM is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

