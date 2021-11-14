Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) vs. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Head-To-Head Contrast

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 3 0 0 2.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $21.60, suggesting a potential downside of 0.08%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.86%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $141.88 million 8.51 $54.40 million $2.13 10.15 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $278.68 million 7.59 $18.38 million $1.40 10.81

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 51.29% 11.27% 2.39% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 80.15% 9.26% 2.84%

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was founded on October 2, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

