Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Reaches $3.42 on Exchanges

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $859,266.52 and approximately $239,118.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.42 or 0.00005199 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.78 or 0.00145564 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000666 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.39 or 0.00483885 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00079482 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008599 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,178 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.