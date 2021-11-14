APYSwap (APYS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $338,494.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. APYSwap has a market cap of $6.56 million and $338,494.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000548 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00071437 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00073248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00095376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,607.16 or 0.99697569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,657.80 or 0.07078055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

