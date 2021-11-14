AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,293 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 51.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,011,000 after purchasing an additional 76,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $344.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.73. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $359.75.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.93.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

