AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,506 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 132.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,506 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of OBNK opened at $46.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.56%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

