AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 47,888 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,888 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,310,000 after acquiring an additional 697,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 705,267 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 704,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 553.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 482,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 408,911 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 404,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $16.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

