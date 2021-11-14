AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,582 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Inogen worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter worth about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter worth about $222,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inogen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INGN shares. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.16. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $770.44 million, a PE ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.