AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,108 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 45,649 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,736,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $42.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $856.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.03. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $43.38.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

