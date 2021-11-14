AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 16,513 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter valued at $509,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 64.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter valued at $1,364,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHE opened at $26.22 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $923.47 million, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 76.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHE. Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De purchased 3,884 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,971.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

