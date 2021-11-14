AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 2,027 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 57,862 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,632,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,522,000 after acquiring an additional 248,903 shares during the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMX opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.25. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5677 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

FMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

