AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 24,211 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Tutor Perini worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $683,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $794.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

