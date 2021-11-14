AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 24,633 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,297 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,940,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,273,000 after purchasing an additional 101,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 286,688 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 283,968 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 97,227 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

