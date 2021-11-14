AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Miller Industries worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 445,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 244,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 27,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 38,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

MLR stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $417.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $164.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.