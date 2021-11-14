AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,745 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $3,552,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 35.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $27,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $103,193 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACBI shares. Piper Sandler cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist decreased their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.