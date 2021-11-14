AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317 in the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGT. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.27.

Shares of ALGT opened at $186.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.82. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $144.99 and a 1 year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.28) earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.