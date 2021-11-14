AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $129.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.49 and a beta of 1.98. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $131.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.80.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $25,587.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $345,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,678. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.