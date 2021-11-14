AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of AdvanSix worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in AdvanSix by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 113,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 27,014 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 57.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 20.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.77. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.62%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.