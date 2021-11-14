AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth $20,887,000. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,788,000 after acquiring an additional 481,135 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth $8,735,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 366,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,187,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,204,000 after acquiring an additional 366,192 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Several research firms have commented on BSIG. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

