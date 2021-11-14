AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.0% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 24.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

LAMR opened at $117.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.41. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $73.88 and a twelve month high of $123.92.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

