AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,067 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Avaya worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Avaya by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Avaya by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 15,537 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Avaya by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,760,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,257,000 after buying an additional 180,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,823,000.

AVYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avaya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.82.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $34.06.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

