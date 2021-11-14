AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 38.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the second quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

ESGR opened at $234.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.35. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $188.62 and a 1-year high of $269.12. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Campbell bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $223.88 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,087,137.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

