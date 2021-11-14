AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth about $3,271,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 64.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 357,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,724,000 after purchasing an additional 139,585 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

RHP opened at $91.56 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

